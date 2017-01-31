Portsmouth MP welcomes A&E improvement following CQC report

MP FLICK Drummond said she is confident the trust running Queen Alexandra Hospital is moving forward.

But the Portsmouth South MP did warn improvements need to be made faster by Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

Her comments come as health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) today published a report following an inspection in September of QA, in Cosham.

The inspector found A&E was no longer ‘inadequate’ and gave a new rating of requires improvement. Other sections of the hospital have remained requires improvement.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘It’s very disappointing the hospital has not improved enough to remove itself from requires improvement.

‘However, these are still early days as it’s only six months after the first CQC inspection and it will take time to address the commission’s concerns in a number of areas.

‘I am confident, after speaking to the interim chief executive Tim Powell and the director of emergency care Rob Haigh last week, that the trust is moving the hospital forward, but it needs to improve faster.

‘Until it does, people will be rightly concerned about the standard of care they might receive and trust with patients risks being lost if the situation does not improve.’

Mrs Drummond added: ‘It’s important to say how hard all the staff are working and the CQC report states that there is good, effective and caring services in urgent and emergency services.

‘It is vital senior management listen to staff on the front line as they will have the best ideas to improve the emergency department and medical care.’