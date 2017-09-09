Portsmouth MP welcomes campaign celebrating staff at QA Hospital

AN MP has praised a campaign by The News celebrating the work of staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Our We Love QA campaign, launched earlier this week, has been given the full support of Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan.

Stephen Morgan MP

The campaign has been calling on patients to share their stories on life-saving treatment they received at the Cosham facility or when staff went above-and-beyond the call of duty.

The News has been inundated with stories and Mr Morgan has welcomed the praise given to staff.

In a letter addressed to the editor of The News, Mark Waldron, he said: ‘The creation of the NHS is, in my opinion, one of our great nation’s proudest achievements, providing universal healthcare for all on the basis of need, free at the point of use. As a new MP, I want to see investment in our NHS, to give patients in Portsmouth the modern, well-resourced services for the 21st century and to ensure patients get the world-class quality of care they need.

‘At the heart of this service are the staff – doctors, nurses and NHS workers – who dedicate their lives to work hard, day in, day out, to care for us.

‘Earlier this week I wrote to the new chief executive at the hospital to praise staff for the quality of family-centred care following an independent assessment by a national charity, and requesting a visit to spend the day shadowing nurses in maternity and other services.

‘To this end, I write to thank you for launching the We Love QA campaign.

‘Exactly the right thing to do to recognise and celebrate the contribution those who work in our local NHS make to improving lives in Portsmouth.’

Since launching the campaign on Wednesday, readers have been in touch sharing their stories from new mums helped during labour to patients with long-term conditions who repeatedly need treatment.

The campaign has also been welcomed by the chief executive of QA Mark Cubbon. He said: ‘Our staff are highly motivated to provide the very best care for each and every patient, so it is important for us to hear when we get things right, as much as when we need to do better.’