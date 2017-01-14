Portsmouth’s new director of public health starts role

THE new director of public health for Portsmouth has spent his first week in the job.

Dr Jason Horsley started his new role as joint director across Portsmouth and Southampton city councils on Monday.

He was announced for the position in November after Janet Maxwell stepped down last year. Dr Horsley has spent the last eight years working in public health, most recently at Sheffield City Council.

He said: ‘I am very excited to build on the good work people have been doing to translate the economic development of both cities into better health for their populations.’