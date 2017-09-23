Portsmouth store teams up with charity to support autism project

Have your say

A SUPERMARKET has teamed up with an autism charity to support a project.

Autism hour, run by the National Autistic Society, encourages shops to be more autistic-friendly for 60 minutes, creating a calm and quieter atmosphere.

Sainsbury’s, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, has signed up for the initiative and will hold autism hour on October 2 at 10am.

Colleagues at the store will take steps to be more autism friendly including turning down the tannoy, turning off cafe music and providing colleagues with information about autism.

Helen Finney, store manager, said: We’re extremely proud to be supporting autism hour.

‘It’s an excellent initiative which will not only help increase awareness and understanding of autism among our colleagues and customers but also provide an enhanced shopping experience for people in the community with autism.’

For more information visit autism.org.uk/get-involved/tmi/autism-hour.