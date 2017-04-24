Portsmouth students inspired about their futures at event

STUDENTS were inspired to get excited about their future and what they can achieve if they work hard.

The Year 9 pupils from Miltoncross Academy in Portsmouth spent the day speaking with a number of organisations about what they can do when they leave school.

Organised by the Community Alcohol Partnership, it is hoped young people are less likely to get involved in underage drinking if they can look forward to their futures.

And, as well as talks from companies they also learnt about the risks of alcoholism and taking drugs.

Hannah Eade, 14, said it was an interesting day.

‘It was really helpful to know what we can do when we leave school,’ she said.

‘I liked meeting the different companies and seeing if any of it would interest me.’

Marianne Osman, also 14, added: ‘The message about alcohol and drugs was interesting. It is important that we know how to protect ourselves.

‘It is good the school organised this for us.’

The event at the school in Milton was the first of its kind in the city and because it was a big success, it could be rolled out to other schools.

It welcomed Sainsbury’s, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, New Theatre Royal, BAE and Colas.

Musician Henry Maybury also gave a presentation. He lost his brother to alcoholism and shares his message through a music video that has been shared more than 1m times on Twitter.

Assistant vice-principal Joe Mersey said: ‘This has been such a good event and the students have learnt a lot about what they can achieve and inspire to do.’