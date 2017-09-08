Portsmouth treatment centre taking part in Macmillan Coffee Morning

VISITORS, patients and team members at a treatment centre are being encouraged to raise money with a coffee morning.

St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, is taking part in the national Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser for the cancer charity. On Friday, September 29 the centre will be selling cakes and refreshments to raise money.

They will be selling the range of treats between 10am and 2pm.

Hospital director Penny Daniels said: ‘One in three of us will get cancer at some point in our lives.

‘It is hard to find anyone whose life has not been affected by the condition in some way.

‘This is the perfect excuse to enjoy some delicious treats while doing good. I am looking forward to trying out the homemade cakes.

‘We have some excellent bakers in the team so I may just have to spend some time going for a long walk on Saturday to make up for it.’

To sign up visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk.