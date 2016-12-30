Portsmouth walk-in centre is open this new year

PEOPLE are being reminded they can take some of the strain off A&E over the new year by using a walk-in centre for non-emergencies.

Based at St Mary’s Hospital, in Milton, the centre provides treatment for a variety of injuries including broken limbs, minor head injuries and sprains.

It also generally has shorter waiting times than those in the emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The walk-in centre is open from 7.30am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays including this bank holiday Monday.

The last patient is accepted at 10pm.

Hospital director Penny Daniels said: ‘The new year holidays are times when A&E services can get very busy.

‘We can offer NHS patients x-ray facilities and treatment in a relaxed environment, often in a fraction of the time they would need to wait in A&E.’

For more information on the unit visit stmarystreatmentcentre.nhs.uk