QUEEN Alexandra Hospital has named as a centre of excellence for its work in preventing and treating blood clots.

Exemplar centres were established in 2008 as part of an NHS project to promote best practice in the prevention of hospital-acquired blood clots. QA Hospital, in Cosham, first became an exemplar centre in 2008. Simon Freathy, specialist practitioner, said: ‘This is national recognition of the work done to reduce the risk and raise awareness of patients getting blood clots.’