QA Hospital chief executive lays out 100 day plan

A 100-day plan has been unveiled by Mark Cubbon, the new chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

The plan outlines what the former nurse wants to do on top of his day-to-day business at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

It includes staff briefings, walking around the wards and Meet Mark open sessions.

Mr Cubbon said: ‘My 100-day plan was a chance for me to outline my approach to the organisation and some of the challenges.

‘It is to set out my aims in being absolutely transparent, setting out what staff can expect from me but also my expectations of them, and my commitments to providing quality care.

‘It was really important for me to set out my clear priorities because the trust has gone through a period of time that has been quite turbulent.

‘We need stability now to bring about the key changes.’

As part of the plan, Mr Cubbon said he would be encouraging staff to speak to him and raise their concerns or promote their ideas.

‘I will be doing walkabouts and I want staff to say hello and give me their thoughts,’ he added.

‘The Meet Mark sessions won’t have any agenda so people can come and speak about anything they want, that is really important.

‘Because of my background as a nurse, I am comfortable going onto the wards and speaking to frontline staff.

‘While that it is part of my 100-day plan, it will long continue as long as I am here at the trust.’

Mr Cubbon said there were three keys challenges he was looking to solve including strengthening his team, the problems with urgent care and flow through the hospital and financial issues.

Mr Cubbon’s plan is available to see at porthosp.nhs.uk/PHTNEWS/Mark-Cubbon-100-day-plan.htm