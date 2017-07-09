QA Hospital chief executive lists biggest challenges facing trust

THE boss of Queen Alexandra Hospital has listed the three biggest challenges he thinks the hospital faces at the moment.

Tim Powell, the chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, was asked at a board meeting what he thinks the three key issues are.

Mr Powell took over as chief executive of the trust, which runs the Cosham site, last summer shortly after they had a damning report by the Care Quality Commission.

Since then, a number of schemes have been introduced to improve the hospital.

But Mr Powell admitted some struggles remain and listed bed occupancy, provision of mental health care and financial pressures as the top three problems.