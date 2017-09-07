QA Hospital consultant is doing London Marathon for department

Have your say

IT MAY be seven months away but Christopher Ball has already started training for the next London Marathon.

The consultant radiologist at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust is pulling on his running shoes for the 26.2-mile race.

Christopher is hoping to raise £2,000 for his department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

But he said completing the challenge on his own will be tough.

‘I have never raised money for charity alone before,’ he said.

‘So the prospect of doing so is quite daunting.

‘But I am relying on my friends and colleagues to help me.

‘We are so busy in the radiology department and need lots of equipment to improve patient care.

‘I hope the money I raise will go some way to doing this.’

Christopher has not taken part in a marathon before but has finished other long-distance races.

He added: ‘I have completed half-marathons before and wanted to complete the most famous marathon in the world.

‘I wanted to do it for a great cause like Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.’

The charity helps raise money for patients and wards throughout QA Hospital.

The London Marathon is on April 22.

To donate to Christopher visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherBall30.