QA Hospital director appointed as chief executive of midwife college

THE director of midwifery and maternity at Queen Alexandra Hospital will take a new role at the Royal College of Midwives.

Gill Walton, who works at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in Cosham, will be its new chief executive and general secretary.

She will succeed Cathy Warwick, who will retire in August.

Gill said: ‘I am thrilled to have been appointed to the role of chief executive and general secretary for the RCM – an organisation I have tremendous respect for.

‘I am really looking forward to working with members from all four countries of the UK to help cement a positive future for midwives and maternity services at this time of great change.’

Gill started nursing at University College Hospital and then undertook her midwifery training at the Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton.

She has led many transformation programmes for maternity services and been involved in several national maternity-related projects.

Gill is currently involved in a better births choice and personalisation pioneer programme and is actively engaged in setting up a local maternity system in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Susan Way, chairman of the Royal College of Midwives board, said: ‘I am delighted with the appointment of Gill Walton. She has a wealth of experience that will be an asset to the college.’