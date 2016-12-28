QA Hospital gets £3,000 donation from generous Havant family

PATIENTS in an intensive care unit will benefit from a generous donation of more than £3,000 thanks to the fundraising efforts of Darren Clark.

Along with his family and friends Darren, from Havant, handed the cheque to the ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital in memory of his partner Sharon.

He completed a number of challenges this year to raise £3,391 including a skydive and the Great South Run.

The cash will go towards the critical care unit at QA Hospital, in Cosham, where Sharon, 46, died after getting pneumonia in September last year.

Darren said: ‘I decided to fundraise for the intensive care unit as my partner passed away in that department.

‘She was there for three weeks and we are hugely grateful for the care and support she was shown during her stay.

‘We fundraised as we wanted to give something back.’

As well as the skydive and Great South Run, Darren and his friends also held charity car washes.

After the skydive in July, Darren added: ‘The support shown was very important to me and my family as it brought us all together and was a huge pick-me-up.

‘It was a step in the right direction to go forward.

‘The support spurred us on to take part in the Great South Run, organise two charity car washes and to take part in the skydive.

‘Taking part in the skydive was an emotional yet hugely rewarding experience.’

The £3,391 was greatly appreciated by the clinical director for critical care at QA Hospital.

Steve Mathieu said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Mr Clark, his family and friends for this generous donation of £3,391.

‘This is an impressive amount of money raised and he deserves praise for doing something so positive following a very sad event.

‘The money Mr Clark has raised will be used to directly benefit our patients on intensive care.

‘Thank you on behalf of the whole Portsmouth critical care team.’

To fundraise for a ward at QA Hospital, get in touch with their fundraising team at fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.