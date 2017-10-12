QA Hospital holding open day to raise cash

Have your say

VISITORS to a hospital can get a behind-the-scenes look during an open day being held this weekend.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham will be giving tours of the facility for people to see how things work, while also raising money for an interactive floor for child patients.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager, said: ‘This year our focus is on raising funds for an interactive floor for the children’s emergency department, which costs £10,000.

‘The floor, which combines play, movement and learning, not only distracts children from negative emotions while mobilising them to get out of bed, it also helps doctors to assess a patient’s mobility through active play.’

This year’s hospital open day will be taking place on Saturday between 10.30am and 3pm.

As well as free parking, the day will offer a range of activities, informative stalls and behind-the-scenes department tours.

For more information visit porthosp.nhs.uk.