QA Hospital improving care for mental health patients

A HOSPITAL is hoping to improve the care given to patients with mental health problems by having an expert on-hand to help staff.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, has a resident daytime psychiatrist to help treat patients arriving at the facility in need of medical care but who also have mental health issues.

The introduction of the role came after the Care Quality Commission found the staff were not dealing with the patients who needed expert help for their mental health.

The subject was brought up at the Portsmouth health overview and scrutiny panel meeting held last week.

Addressing the concern raised by panel chairman Councillor Leo Madden, Peter Mellor, director of corporate affairs at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘We have seen an increase of patients with mental health problems. ‘It is in that area that we were failing these patients. After the CQC raised concerns, we have addressed the staff issues and Solent NHS Trust is providing support.’

‘We have a resident daytime psychiatrist, that has been working very well and has improved the care we can offer in the short-term.

‘We recognise we need to be able to access mental health experts more quickly than we have done and things are improving.’

Mr Mellor added QA Hospital has trained staff on how to recognise and deal with patients with mental health problems sooner so they can seek the help needed as quickly as possible.