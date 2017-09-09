QA Hospital is hosting information day on Type 1 diabetes

Have your say

AN EVENT giving more information on Type 1 diabetes is being held this month.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust is hosting the drop-in session where people with the condition can learn more and speak to experts.

The event is being held to clarify the difference between Type 1 diabetes, where diagnosis is not linked to lifestyle, and Type 2 diabetes which can be caused by unhealthy habits such as having a poor diet.

Julie Taylor, diabetes specialist nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, said: ‘I highly recommend everyone with Type 1 diabetes attend this fabulous event.

‘There will be talks from esteemed clinicians working within diabetes.

‘A key focus is on sharing experiences of living with diabetes.’

The event is being held on September 30 between 9am and 1pm.

It will be in the Education Centre, on level E of the main hospital.

For more information call Julie on (023) 9228 6260 or email her at julie.taylor@porthosp.nhs.uk.