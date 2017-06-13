QA Hospital Labour Line is big success so far

MORE than 2,000 women have made use of a telephone service for when they are in early stages of labour.

The Labour Line at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has been running for two months.

And since its launch, more than 2,000 people have called it asking for advice.

Abbie Aplin, head of maternity acute services at QA, said: ‘Labour Line is going really well with women accessing the support from midwives when they think they are in labour or if their waters have gone.

‘The feedback has been very positive and midwives are seeing an impact of women coming in established in labour due to the support they receive in the early stages.

‘We hope this will continue to prevent women needing to come in too early due to them been anxious.’

The Labour Line is staffed by two midwives twenty four hours a day.

To use the service call 0300 1239001.