QA Hospital maternity ward joins charter promoting wellbeing for staff

A MATERNITY ward has signed up to a programme aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of staff.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT) is working with the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) by joining its Caring for You charter.

The aim of the campaign is to promote staff leading a healthy life enabling them to continue providing the highest levels of care to women.

Gill Walton, director of midwifery at PHT, said: ‘Our department is committed to providing quality care to women and is also committed to adhering to the five key principles of the charter.

‘On a personal note, the event was significant because it was the last official thing I did as director of midwifery before moving to the RCM as chief executive.’

When signing the charter, organisations are committing to five principles including staff having access to a variety of shift patterns, having a zero tolerance on bullying behaviours and having a supportive workplace.