QA Hospital nurses start work as Macmillan cancer specialists

TWO cancer clinical nurse specialists at Queen Alexandra Hospital have been adopted by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Debbie Davis and Jo Shires will join the charity’s head, neck and thyroid cancer team.

Macmillan clinical nurse specialists treat and manage patients’ health concerns and work to promote health and wellbeing.

They use their skills and expertise in cancer care to provide physical and emotional support, co-ordinate care services and to inform and advise patients on clinical as well as practical issues.

Debbie, associate head and neck cancer clinical nurse specialist, said: ‘Jo and I are being adopted by Macmillan is fantastic for us as a team.

‘The adoption will give our head and neck team so much scope to enhance our learning and development.

‘We will be able to access the full range of information and support materials for our patients and feel privileged to be part of Macmillan.’

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA Hospital, has been working with Macmillan Cancer Support for a number of years as a partner in the city’s cancer services.

Amanda Stewart, Macmillan project manager, said: ‘We are really delighted that Macmillan has adopted the team of head and neck cancer clinical nurse specialists.

‘The partnership working with our nurses will help Macmillan to understand the issues people face with a diagnosis of cancer.’