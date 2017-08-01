QA Hospital nurses to run Great South Run for neonatal unit

Have your say

TWO nurses will join thousands of others in this year’s Great South Run.

Carol Buxton and Kate Graham-Evans, from the neonatal unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, will be taking part in the 10-mile race in October.

The pair will be raising money for their unit at the hospital in Cosham.

They have set a target of £500 and aim to reach that before the run on October 22.

To make a donation visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/greatsouthrunners.