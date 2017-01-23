QA Hospital’s renal team holding fundraisers for equipment

STAFF from a renal unit have organised a series of events to raise money.

Queen Alexandra Hospital’s renal team have organised the fundraisers which will go towards paying for an ultrasound scanner and other pieces of equipment.

Already in the diary are a music night, skydive and cycle rides.

Sarah Kattenhorn, nurse specialist for the renal department at the Cosham hospital, said: ‘We are raising money for an ultrasound scanner among many other pieces of equipment to streamline the service we are providing.

‘Fundraising is great team building and an opportunity to give something back.’

The music evening is taking place on February 3 at the Rifle Club, in Fratton, from 7pm. Tickets are £7.

Two months later in April, 15 members of the renal team, patients and their families are taking part in the sponsored skydive in Salisbury. They will complete the jump on April 23.

Two cycle rides will also be happening in May and June. Keen cyclists are needed for the ride on the Isle of Wight on June 3. The 40-mile ride has a £10 entry fee and a minimum sponsorship of £50 per person.

David Penny, from Southsea, has been receiving treatment for renal failure from the department since 2011. He is helping raise money.

He said: ‘Renal failure runs in my family and I am fundraising because of the great care I have received.’

For tickets to the music night or to sign up to the cycle ride, call Caroline Watson on (023) 9228 6000 extension 4035.