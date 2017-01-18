QA Hospital’s vascular unit gets prestigious accreditation

THE vascular unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital has been given a medical accreditation.

For the past three years the staff in the Vascular Assessment Unit at the Cosham site have been developing and improving its service to achieve IQIPS – Improving Quality in Physiological Services – accreditation.

The programme is developed by the Royal College of Physicians and is aimed at improving service quality, care and safety for patients undergoing various physiological diagnostics.

A spokesman from the team said: ‘We’re delighted to be the second vascular lab, and the first in the UK which is managed and staffed solely by NHS employees, to achieve this level of service delivery.

‘We will be working with our professional body to share our experiences with colleagues around the country.’