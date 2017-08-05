QA Hospital surgeon chosen to be honorary fellow at royal college

A SURGEON has been chosen to be an honorary fellow at the The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Professor Peter Brennan, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, will be honoured in a ceremony in Glasgow in November.

He said: ‘They only award one per year to a surgeon for outstanding contribution to UK surgery so I am deeply honoured and amazed.’

Prof Brennan is renowned for his education and research profile, with 480 publications to date — the highest of any head and neck specialist worldwide.