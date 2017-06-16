QA Hospital to get £855,000 from department of health

THE emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital will receive £855,000 from the government.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced yesterday a second wave of funding to ease pressure on A&E departments across the country ahead of winter.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA Hospital in Cosham, will get £855,000 from the £20m grant.

Mr Hunt said: ‘The NHS prepares well in advance for winter but despite the hard work and dedication of staff, demand on services continues to increase as a result of our ageing population.

‘This vital investment will help QA Hospital change the way they assess and see patients so people are given the most appropriate medical care as quickly as possible.’