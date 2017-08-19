QA Hospital ward raises £340 for fracture service

Have your say

MORE than £300 has been raised by an afternoon tea fundraiser.

The rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham raised the cash with a cream tea, cake and craft sale.

The event, held earlier this month in aid of the fracture liaison service fund, raised £340.

Colin Beevor, rheumatology matron and service manager, said: ‘The team deserves a big thank you for all their support in organising such a successful cream tea fundraiser.

‘Funds raised from this event will be used to prevent fractures with targeted education and equipment to support bone health.’