QA Hospital ward raises £340 for fracture service

MORE than £300 has been raised by an afternoon tea fundraiser.
The rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham raised the cash with a cream tea, cake and craft sale.
The event, held earlier this month in aid of the fracture liaison service fund, raised £340.
Colin Beevor, rheumatology matron and service manager, said: ‘The team deserves a big thank you for all their support in organising such a successful cream tea fundraiser.
‘Funds raised from this event will be used to prevent fractures with targeted education and equipment to support bone health.’
