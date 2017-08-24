QA’s medical director says CQC report is upsetting - but believes change will come

THE newly-appointed medical director for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital, said some parts of a harrowing report on the hospital were upsetting.

The Care Quality Commission published a report today looking at leadership, the emergency department and medical care.

John Knighton, medical director of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

The emergency department was rated ‘requires improvement’ while the medical care was ’inadequate’.

John Knighton said: ‘I completely recognise patients and their families reading the report will be quite frightened by it and would be worried about the care they receive.

‘But we have already made changes that would have improved that in some significant ways.

‘Beyond that, the care and particularly the basic standards of care and the focus on safety is something that will continue to be our prime focus over the next six to 18 months.

‘For these things to really embed in the fabric of the organisation will take some time.’

Mr Knighton added there were parts of the report that were upsetting to read.

‘I was surprised in the gap of understanding we had in regards to vulnerable patients and the safeguarding of those type of patients. But I think we have to hold our hands up and say we have been somewhat behind the curve in terms of recognising the increasing workload and the increasing number of patients with these needs.’