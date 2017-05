THERE is still time to register for a charity walk to raise awareness of strokes.

Step Out for Stroke is being held at Canoe Lake, in Southsea, on Saturday and places are still available.

The event, organised by the Stroke Association, is for people of all ages and abilities.

It starts at 11am and there will be other activities as part of the fun day.

Places are £5. To register visit stroke.org.uk/stepout.