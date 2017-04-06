Reminder by Portsmouth GP to order prescriptions before bank holiday

PEOPLE needing repeat prescriptions are being reminded to ensure they have enough for the bank holiday period.

GPs are advising patients to ensure they order them in good time with Easter next week.

April 14 is Good Friday making April 17 Easter Monday.

Many GP practices and pharmacies may also have reduced opening hours so it is advised that orders are made to avoid complications – particularly as many frontline staff come under extra pressure during bank holiday periods.

Dr Jim Hogan, chief clinical officer at Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘Please take the time to check your medicine supplies for both yourself and your loved ones and make sure you have enough to last you through the bank holiday – if you need to put in a repeat order, do this in good time.

‘Unfortunately, there are always people who get caught out by bank holiday weekends, meaning that they leave orders until the last moment or run out altogether – that puts a great amount of pressure on staff members that are already working extremely hard to care for others.

‘Help us to help you, by planning ahead.’

He added: ‘If your condition is not life-threatening, please help our frontline staff by attending a walk-in centre, calling NHS 111, speaking to your pharmacist or if possible visit your GP.’

Pharmacy bank holiday opening times will be available on the CCG websites soon.