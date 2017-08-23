Reminder from Portsmouth GP to get prescriptions before bank holiday

PATIENTS receiving repeat prescriptions are being reminded to ensure they have enough medicine to last them over the bank holiday this coming weekend.

People are also being asked to make sure their prescription orders have been placed in good time.

Dr Linda Collie, clinical leader and chief clinical officer at Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘It is often the case frontline NHS services come under extra pressure during bank holiday periods.

‘The best way we can help, as patients, is by checking medicine supplies, placing prescription orders in good time, and taking note of the healthcare options that are available should illness strike.

‘Most pharmacies will be open during the bank holiday to assist with various minor injuries and illnesses – this is a great first option if you are unwell or need advice.’

For pharmacy opening times visit portsmouthccg.nhs.uk.