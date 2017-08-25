Reminder to use St Mary’s walk-in clinic for treatment this bank holiday

WITH bank holiday approaching, people are being reminded where they can get medical care.

St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, Portsmouth, is open to provide treatment of minor injuries and illnesses over the long bank holiday weekend.

The centre is open between 8am and 10pm this weekend and on Monday with the last patient accepted at 10pm.

Penny Daniels, hospital director, said: ‘This time of year is always busy; people are out and about and accidents happen. The weather is set to be warm and we can help with the slips and trips that happen as families enjoy the beach and countryside.

‘With GPs’ surgeries closed for three days, people may also find a niggling sore throat, strain or eye infection becomes worse and needs treatment. Average waiting times are generally shorter than those at A&E.’

Patients can be treated for minor head injuries, strains and sprains, minor scalds and burns, minor skin infections, coughs and minor eye conditions.