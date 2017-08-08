REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in the Portsmouth area as rated by you

The best and worst GP surgeries across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville - based on responses to an official NHS Choices survey - have been revealed.

Here is the list of surgeries, from responses to the GP Patient Survey, ranked based on the percentage of people who said they have had a ‘good experience’ at the surgery.

The survey is sent out twice a year to about 1.346 million adults registered with a GP in England.

During the survey patients were asked: ‘Overall, how would you describe your experience of your GP surgery?’

They could answer very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor or very poor - with the first two choices being reflected in the rankings.

