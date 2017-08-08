Search

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in the Portsmouth area as rated by you

(Clockwise from left) John Pounds Medical Centre, Denmead Practice and Portchester Health Centre were ranked the top surgeries in their areas. Pictures: Google Maps
The best and worst GP surgeries across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville - based on responses to an official NHS Choices survey - have been revealed.

Here is the list of surgeries, from responses to the GP Patient Survey, ranked based on the percentage of people who said they have had a ‘good experience’ at the surgery.

The survey is sent out twice a year to about 1.346 million adults registered with a GP in England.

During the survey patients were asked: ‘Overall, how would you describe your experience of your GP surgery?’

They could answer very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor or very poor - with the first two choices being reflected in the rankings.

