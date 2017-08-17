REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in the Portsmouth area - ranked by waiting times

GP surgeries across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have been ranked based on the time patients have to wait for appointments.

This list of surgeries - compiled using NHS Choices’ official GP Patient Survey - is collated on the percentage of people who say they usually wait 15 minutes or less after their appointment to be seen.

The survey is sent out twice a year to about 1.346 million adults registered with a GP in England.

Recently The News revealed which surgeries were rated the best by patients.

During the survey patients were asked: ‘How long after your appointment time do you normally wait to be seen?’

They could answer less than five minutes, five to 15 minutes, more than 15 minutes, ‘don’t usually have appointments at a particular time’ or ‘can’t remember’ - with the first two choices being reflected in the rankings.