Roadshow to help Havant families eat healthier

FAMILIES can learn about eating more healthily at a Public Health England workshop.

The Change4Life roadshow will be in Havant next week as part of its campaign to urge parents to monitor their children’s diet.

The Be Food Smart event will have live demonstrations of the new mobile app which highlights how much sugar, saturated fat and salt is in everyday food and drink.

The free app helps and encourages families to choose healthier options by scanning the barcode of products allowing parents to compare brands. At the event, in the Meridian Centre, parents will also receive free information packs.

Public Health England’s campaign comes as recent reports show 22.7 per cent of four to five-year-olds are overweight or obese in Havant, increasing to 31.9 per cent in 10 to 11-year-olds.

The roadshow is on January 30 and January 31 between 9am and 5pm.

For more information visit nhs.uk/change4life-beta/be-food-smart.