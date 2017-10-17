Roadshow to offer support to dementia patients in Portsmouth

PEOPLE will have the chance to ask questions about dementia during a two-day roadshow.

The Alzheimer’s Society is bringing its Community Roadshow to Commercial Road in Portsmouth this week and will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition. Currently, dementia affects 2,142 people in the city.

Operations manager for Hampshire Nick O’Donohue said: ‘The roadshow is the perfect way to get that information and support out to the people who need it. We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help.’

It will be in the city centre this Thursday and Friday between 10am and 4pm.