Rowans Hospice holding events for carers as part of awareness week

SESSIONS will give advice and emotional support for carers as part of national Carers’ Week.

The awareness campaign, starting today, looks to highlight the work of carers and the challenges they face as well as the contributions they make.

As part of the week The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook is holding a number of events and activities for carers.

They will focus on practical advice and emotional support, as well as opportunities to access therapies.

Lesley, who is a carer with Rowans Care Agency, said: ‘I love my job because no two days are the same and our lovely clients give us such a warm welcome that I always look forward to seeing them.

‘I chose to go into care because I wanted a job where I could make a difference and hopefully that’s what I do.’

The week will have reflexology sessions, coffee and chat mornings and advice by psychologists. For a full schedule visit rowanshospice.co.uk/carersweek.