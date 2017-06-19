Rowans Hospice holding open day for warehouse volunteers

PEOPLE interested in becoming a volunteer for the retail section of a hospice can attend an open day.

The Rowans Hospice retail unit is holding the information day at its warehouse in Farlington used for processing donations and its online selling operation.

Rowans Retail supports the Purbrook-based hospice by providing a source of income.

The shops receive a wide range of clothes and goods donated by the community to sell and more volunteers are needed to sort through them and identify items for resale in response to shop stock orders and online accounts.

All profits go to support the services provided by The Rowans Hospice for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The open day is at the warehouse on Marshlands Road, on July 1 between 9am and 5pm.

For more information about the role and to make an appointment, contact people services at The Rowans Hospice on (023) 9224 8004, email volunteers@rowanshospice.co.uk or drop in.