Rowans Hospice to hold open day as part of awareness week

PEOPLE are invited to an open day as part of Hospice Care Week.

The Rowans Hospice is opening the doors to its Living Well Centre in Purbrook on October 14.

During the event visitors will have the chance to meet and speak to staff as well as find out about volunteering.

Amanda Mahoney, marketing and communications manager at The Rowans Hospice, said: ‘The open day is a wonderful opportunity to come and find out more about the hospice, Rowans Hospice at Home, the living well centre, out shops and care agency.

‘Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions about the support and services available for the community.’

The open day is between 10am and 3pm.