Same-day GP access service in Gosport marks first anniversary

A SERVICE that offers GP patients the chance to see a healthcare specialist on the same day has celebrated its first anniversary.

Gosport Same Day Access Service at Gosport War Memorial Hospital has been an great success, according to those behind the organisation, and could soon be copied by other healthcare providers across the country.

Statistics from the first year show that 96 per cent of patients who use the service said they would promote it to others.

Patients can be seen by a GP, a nurse, over the phone or by physios depending on their problem.

Dr Donald Collins, multi-specialty community provider for Gosport, called the scheme the best success of his career and is immensely proud of what has been achieved.

He said: ‘There’s a national shortage of GPs, in Gosport in particular, but we’ve had new GPs knocking at the door.’

Kerrie Hargrave, nurse practitioner and clinical manager, said: ‘We’re all really happy working here and happy staff can provide better care.’