Same day GP appointments available at Fareham hospital

PATIENTS will be able to benefit from same-day appointments with GPs when a new service starts next month.

Following the success of the Gosport same day access service at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, the project has been expanded to Fareham.

The town’s community hospital will house the new scheme offering same day appointments with patients registered at four of the area’s 10 practices.

Highlands Practice, Jubilee Surgery and Whiteley Surgery will launch the project on September 20 with Stubbington Medical Practice starting on January 2.

Other practices may follow if the initiative, called the Fareham Primary Care Service, proves successful.

Dr Tom Bertram, a GP at Jubilee Surgery and the Fareham project’s clinical lead, said: ‘This is a really positive step for Fareham.

‘We have already seen the service successfully rolled out in Gosport and what we want to do here is replicate that.’

Fareham practices expect up to 900 phone calls every Monday from patients wanting a same day appointment, putting GPs and other staff under pressure.

Dr Bertram added: ‘This is not just about same day access – but extended hours as well, and we will be hoping to add additional services in future.

‘We know Fareham Community Hospital is not the easiest place for everyone to get to – but equally we know from an earlier survey that patients have told us that they would be prepared to travel further if it means they can have a same-day appointment, providing one is required.

‘The service will be run by GPs, nurses and staff from all four practices.’

Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has organised an online survey for patients of the participating practices to seek their views as the service is developed.

The survey is available on the four practice websites until August 21.

Alternatively visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/farehamgpsurvey.