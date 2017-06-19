Scheme to help people in Portsmouth area at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

PEOPLE at risk of developing diabetes will be able to benefit from a prevention programme.

Simon Stevens, the head of NHS England, has announced 13 new areas, including Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, as being ready to offer the scheme for patients identified at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

The Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme is part of wider measures to support people with diabetes and those on the cusp of it, to stay fit, well and prevent further deterioration.

Now, people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas will be able to get referred to the scheme.

Dr Liz Mearns, medical director for the Wessex region for NHS England, said: ‘This extra funding is good news and will help clinicians to deliver improved care and treatment for diabetic patients in the area.

‘It is also a ringing endorsement of the sustainability and transformation plans being delivered by health and care partners.’