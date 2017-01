A STORE and charity have teamed up to raise money for patients in hospital.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which supports Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, is teaming up with Crabtree & Evelyn at Gunwharf Quays. Tickets for the shopping event are £10 and include a goodie bag, treatments, refreshments and the chance to take part in the charity raffle.

It is on March 23 at 7pm. For more information, email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.