Solent Mind celebrates awareness day in Portsmouth

MENTAL health in the workplace was the theme for an awareness day being held yesterday.

Solent Mind, which works across Portsmouth, marked World Mental Health Day and encouraged people working on mental health issues to talk about their work.

It also looked at discussing what else could be done to make mental health care more available for people worldwide.

A spokeswoman from Solent Mind said: ‘Mental health problems affect millions of people around the world.

‘One in four people will experience some kind of mental health issue during their lifetime and many more will see friends or family members affected.

‘World Mental Health Day gives people the opportunity to show their support and look after their own wellbeing.’

The charity had workers in Portsmouth yesterday including at the Wellbeing Centre in Palmerston Road, at Gunwharf Quays and the civic offices.