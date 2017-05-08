Solent Mind to give out information on mental health at Fareham event

PEOPLE can learn about mental health and the support available at a number of events this week.

Solent Mind, a mental health charity, is celebrating Mental Health Awareness week with a variety of activities.

On Friday, staff will be giving out information at Ferneham Hall, in Fareham town centre, between 9am and 3pm.

Kate Blake, the charity’s fundraising officer, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to meeting lots of people and sharing information and support.’

For details visit solentmind.org.uk.