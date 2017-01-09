Solent NHS launches Portsmouth workshop to prevent falls

A WORKSHOP will be held to help prevent elderly people from falling over and hurting themselves.

Solent NHS Trust say around one in three adults over 65 are likely to have a fall once a year, so regular exercise and knowing how to lower the risks is important, especially during the winter months.

The trust’s falls prevention team in Portsmouth will be hosting the event at St James’ Hospital’s Entertainments Hall on Wednesday, January 25.

Guests can find out about the service, the risks to look out for, how to get yourself up after a fall, as well as coping strategies if you cannot get up. Places are still available.

Call 023 8060 8889 or email membership@solent.nhs.uk to book your place.