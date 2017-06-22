Solent NHS Trust looking for new board member

A HEALTH provider is after someone new to sit on its board.

Solent NHS Trust, which operates in the Portsmouth area, is looking for a non-executive director to replace a member who recently stepped down.

Applicants must live in either Portsmouth, Southampton or wider Hampshire and want to make a difference to the mental and physical health of the people who use the service.

Dr Alistair Stokes, the board chairman, said: ‘This can be a highly-rewarding role for someone who has a genuine commitment to NHS patients and the drive and passion to support and promote the work of the trust.

‘They will also be holding the executive team accountable for the delivery of our priorities and strategy, particularly in such challenging times for the NHS.

‘Our board has a rich mix of skills and experiences in a variety of fields.

‘An effective non-executive director would need to be socially and economically aware and have confidence contributing to the development of corporate strategies.’

Senior management or board-level experience in a large and complex public or private sector organisation would be beneficial but not essential.

The closing date for applications is 11am on July 6.

Applications must be made direct to public.appointments@nhs.net

Information about the role can be found at improvement.nhs.uk/news-alerts/non-executive-director-solent-nhs-trust