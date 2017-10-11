Solent supports staff to launch mental health group

STAFF at an NHS organisation have formed a group aimed at making it easier for participants to talk about mental health at work.

Solent NHS Trust, provider of community and specialist mental health in Portsmouth, has supported its staff to develop the group called Optimising the Wellbeing and Lived Experience of Staff.

Chief medical officer Dan Meron said: ‘As can be expected our employees are of the upmost importance and we are committed to helping them stay healthy and well.

‘We really believe in creating a space where people can safely share their experiences, learn from one another and provide support to each other.’

Solent is using the scheme as one of a number of tools to tackle stigma and keep people well at work.