Southern Health celebrates 10 years of Quit4Life smoking service

A SERVICE helping people quit smoking is celebrating 10 years of success.

Quit4Life, which is part of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, has helped more than 60,598 stop the habit.

The service is used by people across Hampshire including in Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

The 10-year anniversary comes as Southern Health looks to go completely smoke-free at the end of the month.

Julia Robson, clinical service manager of Quit4Life, said: ‘We are delighted to have helped 60,598 smokers to give up smoking across Hampshire since we started 10 years ago.

‘Quit4Life will continue to help those who would like to stop smoking.’

The 10-year celebration, held in Eastleigh, was attended by staff, Quit4Life partners, and successful quitters who have given up with help from the NHS service.

Ginny Taylor, head of children and family services at Southern Health, said: ‘As we know from research over the years, informing people of the dangers of smoking and the impact of smoking on our health and the future health of our children is one of the most important pieces of public health work we can do.

‘I am very proud of the support and advice our Quit4Life staff give to the people of Hampshire and of the success we have in helping people who want to stop smoking and improve their health.’

The team are planning to help even more patients and staff who would like to quit for Stoptober - a national campaign which encourages people to not smoke in October.

Research shows if people stop smoking for 30 days they are likely to quit full-time.

For more information on Quit4Life visit quit4life.nhs.uk.