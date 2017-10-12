Southern Health faces unlimited fine after patient falls from rooftop

Mental health trust Southern Health faces an unlimited fine for failing to provide safe care at one of its psychiatric hospitals after a patient suffered serious neck injuries in a fall from a rooftop.

In the first case of its kind, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which regulates all NHS trusts, prosecuted the trust, which has repeatedly hit the headlines over its failure to investigate the deaths of hundreds of patients in its care between 2011 and 2015.

Southern Health pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates Court in June to the offence of failing to provide safe care and treatment and failing to assess risk to patients at Melbury Lodge at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

Prosecutors said Southern Health had failed to take action to prevent patients from gaining access to the low rooftop until mid-2016, after it happened seven times between 2010 and 2014.

The case comes after a patient, referred in court as Mr AB, fell from the rooftop and suffered serious neck injuries.

On one occasion, one patient, named only as Mr AB, managed to get on to the roof and nearly fell before he was brought down.

Mr AB was discharged, but, after being readmitted in 2014, his wife asked staff to keep an eye on him.

But in December 2015, Mr AB again made it on to the roof and, as staff tried to talk him down, fell to the ground, suffering serious injuries to his neck.

Three more patients managed to get on to the roof in February 2016, with one suffering minor injuries.

District Judge Philip Gillibrand said Southern Health faced an unlimited fine for the offence.

Southern Health, in a statement after the hearing, apologised to patients, said they accepted they should have done more and had installed special guttering on the roof in May 2016.

The trust will be sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.