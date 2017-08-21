Southern Health invites public to annual members meeting

A HEALTH trust is holding its annual members meeting for people to hear about issues relating to important parts of the service.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust is inviting members of the public to go along to the meeting next month.

It will give people the chance to hear from Dr Jane Williams on why frailty is a key focus for the trust and from Dr Hazel Nicholls on its new talking therapies service italk.

The meeting gives the opportunity to hear about the trust’s activities over the past year and its annual report and accounts will be presented.

Lynne Hunt, chairman of the trust, said: ‘I think it’s important that we are able to share and discuss details of our challenges and successes with people, as well as our plans for the future.’

The meeting takes place at the development and training centre at Tatchbury Mount in Calmore.

It is on September 12 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.