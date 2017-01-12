Southern Health looking for public governor in south east Hampshire

PEOPLE wanting to become an NHS trust public governor can now apply for the role.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust – which is trying to recover after a scandal-hit year which saw its chief executive Katrina Percy eventually resign – is looking for someone to provide a link between them and the public.

The trust, which provides mental health, learning disabilities, social care and community services, has one vacancy for a public governor in the south-east Hampshire area covering Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Waterlooville.

Governors are members of the Council of Governors and provide a link between the public and the trust board. Their role is to raise concerns and ask questions on behalf of people living in the constituencies they represent.

Governor Sue Smith said: ‘I became a governor because I really wanted to help people get the right service.’

Nominations for the governor elections are open until 5pm on February 7. For a nominations pack call Ciara Norris on 0208 889 9203.